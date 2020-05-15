Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Department of Transportation Friday announced it would extend its relaxed parking enforcement regulations through June 1, in accordance with local Safer at Home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LADOT announced March 16 that it would relax enforcement for:
- Residential street sweeping hours;
- Expired registration on vehicles;
- Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions;
- Abandoned vehicles or vehicles parked overnight; and
- Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts, which will have a two-week grace period following the expiration.
LADOT said no parking fines would be increased until after June 1 and temporary, print-at-home permits would be supplied to residents living in a preferential parking district who have renewed their permit but will not receive the new tag before their current permit expires.
Enforcement remains in effect for:
- Metered parking;
- Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently expired permit;
- Posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas;
- All posted temporary “no parking” signs;
- Vehicles that block emergency access to alleyways, fire hydrants and others;
- Colored curb zones; and
- Parking restrictions on city-owned lots.
More information about LADOT’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available online.
