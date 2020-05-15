PASADENA (CBSLA) — An employee at a Pasadena Whole Foods has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the supermarket chain confirmed Friday.
The employee, who worked at the 3752 E. Foothill Blvd. location, died May 8, according to officials with the chain’s corporate office.
“As a community, we are mourning the loss of a beloved member of our Pasadena Foothill store team,” said a Whole Foods Market spokesperson. “Our hearts are with her family and friends as we all grieve this terrible loss.”
On May 6, the company said an employee at that location had contracted the virus, though it was not immediately clear whether that employee was the one who died.
Information about the employee’s age or possible underlying health conditions was not released.
The company said the Pasadena location would provide counseling support to the employee’s coworkers.
