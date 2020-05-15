LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some of Hollywood’s brightest are coming out to support entertainment industry workers who are out of work because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The Motion Picture and Television Fund is holding a virtual event for its COVID-19 emergency relief fund, which helps entertainment industry workers hit hard by the pandemic.
Some of the stars who will take part include George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, Michael Douglas, Jodie Foster, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Pierce Brosnan, Jeff Bridges, Brad Garrett, Tase Diggs, Wanda Sykes, Ken Jeong, Ming-Na Wen, and Matt Bomer.
The fundraiser, which will organizers say is a salute to Hollywood and the people who work behind the scenes, will include stories, comedy and heartfelt messages of thanks to the entertainment industry community.
The virtual event starts at 6 p.m. on the fund’s YouTube page. To watch or donate, visit the Motion Picture & Television Fund.