



Nicole Kang has always been a massive fan of Batman.

The actor is one of the stars of the CW’s “Batwoman” with Ruby Rose and Rachel Skarsten and also plays Lynn Lieser on the hit series “You.” Kang plays Mary Hamilton on “Batwoman” and it has been an important experience for a number of different reasons.

“The coolest thing for me is fan-girling about Gotham and growing up with the Dark Knight being so iconic in my lifetime,” said Kang in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “My father and I used to watch movies every weekend. We connect to so many Batmans of the past and we expand our world. That part is the coolest part to me.”

Kang loves that the Gotham City in “Batwoman” is different than other iterations of the Batman franchise. One of the biggest differences is the characters in this show. The actor feels as though the diversity of the cast plays a big role in the success of the series.

“It came with a diverse set of characters. It came with characters that you’ve never seen in Gotham before, ” said Kang. “You’re going to want to tune in to the show because you’ve never seen Mary Hamilton who looks like me. Being Asian-American, I come into it with a set of experiences you’ve never seen before. I get to bring a lot of youth, levity, comedy and heart. It’s really warmed my heart that the fans have warmed up to Mary and feel for her. She plays the part of the audience.”

Watch “Batwoman” on the CW Network. Watch all of DJ Sixsmith’s interviews from “The Sit-Down” series here.