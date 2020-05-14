LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For Angelenos looking to tie the knot during the coronavirus pandemic, the wait is over. Beginning Monday, the county will resume appointments for marriage licenses — virtually.
The Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk closed its doors to the public on March 16 as part of the statewide Safer-At-Home orders, which stalled marriages for about two months.
In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order allowing California residents to obtain marriage licenses via videoconferencing, prompting several counties across the Southland to begin offering virtual appointments.
To make an appointment, both individuals must meet the following criteria:
— one individual must be a resident of Los Angeles County
— both individuals must be in the same place within California
— both individuals must have valid government identification
— must have a device with video/audio capabilities such as a desktop or laptop computer, tablet or phone
— must have an Internet connection.
For more information, visit the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s website.
