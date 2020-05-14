LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths related the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 97 newly confirmed cases and seven more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 5,440 cases and 235 deaths.
Of the 188 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, 66 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 3,254 people had recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 45 cases and one death, bringing countywide totals to 3,198 cases and 139 deaths.
Ventura County reported 23 new cases and one more death Thursday, bringing its totals to 748 cases and 25 deaths. The county reported 488 have recovered.
The county said 23 people were hospitalized, with 12 in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 78,939 Riverside County residents had been tested, 33,348 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 14,971 Ventura County residents had been tested.