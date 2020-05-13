Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Melissa Etheridge announced Wednesday that her son, Beckett Cypher, has died at 21-years-old.
The news was confirmed on Etheridge’s Twitter account as well as the announcement her Concert From Home show would be cancelled.
“We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today,” the tweet read.
A cause of death was not immediately revealed.
Etheridge and Julie Cypher had two children together.