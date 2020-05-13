SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Fire Department battalion chief is facing two misdemeanor charges for allegedly crashing his personal vehicle into a parked car in Santa Clarita and fleeing the scene in January.
Ellsworth S. Fortman, 54, was charged last week with one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage and driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors allege Forman was driving at an unsafe speed at the time of the Jan. 26 collision, left the scene and continued to drive home.
The District Attorney’s Office said Fortman could face up to one year in jail if convicted as charged.
Officials with the LAFD said the department was aware of the allegations and was cooperating with the district attorney.
“An administrative internal investigation is being conducted by our professional standards division,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said in a statement.
