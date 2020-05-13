SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — Another inmate at Federal Correction Institution Terminal Island has died after developing a severe case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the prison’s death toll to eight.
According to a release from the United States Bureau of Prisons, 65-year-old James Lino was sent to a local hospital on April 16 due to shortness of breath, coughing, generalized weakness and other symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.
Lino, who prison officials said had longterm, preexisting conditions, was placed on a ventilator April 18. He died Wednesday.
Lino was sentenced in the District of Hawaii to a 34-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He had been in custody at Terminal Island since Feb. 14 of last year.
Terminal Island is a low security facility that houses 1,042 male offenders. More than 66% of the inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.