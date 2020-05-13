



“That’s not what I heard, that’s not what I expect and that’s not what I hope,” he said.

Starting Wednesday, beaches in Los Angeles County reopened for active recreational use, joining a list of other public outdoor spaces — such as golf courses and trails — that have recently been allowed to reopen.

“That gives us that spiritual nourishment that we need, that gives us the material prosperity that so many of us miss and gives us hope that our economy and our health can both recover in the days ahead,” Garcetti said.

And, on Wednesday, Garcetti announced that all retail locations — from electronics to beauty stores — would be allowed to reopen for curbside or door-side pickup and delivery. He also said that all manufacturing that supports retail stores would also be allowed to reopen, at a reduced capacity, in accordance with ongoing health orders.

“These are great steps, Garcetti said.

The mayor also announced that tennis and pickleball courts, archery ranges, equestrian centers, model airplane areas and community gardens will open Thursday. Full guidance for local businesses can be found online.

And, starting Saturday, neighborhood streets will temporarily close to cars as part of the city’s Slow Streets Program, allowing for safer pedestrian traffic.

“These are big steps, but they also come with big responsibility,” Garcetti said. “But I’m confident in you that we can make these changes and meet head on, not just the threat of this virus, but the hope of this moment with these new permissions.”

He also clarified the city’s face covering order, which will now mandate a face covering in places where people are in close contact with people they do not live with.

“Simply put, bring your mask with you whenever you leave the home,” Garcetti said. “You never know when you’re going to bump into somebody around a corner in a park and see somebody.”

The mayor said the city’s updated Safer at Home order does not have an expiration date and still includes directives for social distancing, face coverings and other requirements aimed at stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives.

“It pisses me off when I hear people saying, ‘Oh, those are just old people,'” Garcetti said. “Did you know that so many of the people that are dying are our parents and our grandparents and our neighbors. Many of them are veterans who have served our country, and even if they have fewer years left on their calendar than some of us, each one of those years is precious.”

The city of Los Angeles saw 545 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 16,610.