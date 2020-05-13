Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl allegedly abducted by her father was canceled around 6:30 p.m. after police found both in Mar Vista.
The child was taken into protective custody and her father, 29-year-old Jose Alberto Suarez, was arrested.
The California Highway Patrol issued the alert after the the pair went missing Wednesday morning after last being seen in North Hollywood.
Suarez was said to be driving a green 1998 Honda Civic with the license plate 6GXX720.
**This AMBER ALERT has been deactivated. The subject and victim have been located.** https://t.co/ySNgZX28nm
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) May 14, 2020