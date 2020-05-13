



– President Donald Trump is claiming victory on behalf of Republican aerospace executive Mike Garcia, who was leading in a special election to fill the 25th District seat formerly held by Katie Hill.

As of Wednesday morning, Garcia led Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith by a margin of 56%-44% , according to semi-official results.

Garcia has 80,337 votes to 62,998 for Smith, according to figures released by election officials early Wednesday.

If the lead holds, it would mark the first time since 1998 that a Republican clinches a congressional seat in California held by a Democrat.

Trump noted as much Wednesday morning, tweeting, “Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrats. This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to a Republican.”

Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrats. This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to a Republican. Also, Tom Tiffany beat his Democrat rival BIG in Wisconsin. Two great Congressional WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

In a statement, Garcia said, “After seeing more results last night, it is clear that our message of lower taxes and ensuring we don’t take liberal Sacramento dysfunction to Washington prevailed. I’m ready to go to work right away for the citizens of the 25th Congressional District.”

I'm ready to go to work… pic.twitter.com/99CPZ6iZH6 — Mike Garcia (@MikeGarcia2020) May 13, 2020

On Tuesday evening, Smith released a statement saying she was “extremely grateful for the support our campaign has received from every corner of this district”, adding the race remains “too early to call.”

Officials say there are still a large number of ballots to be counted in the mostly vote-by-mail election, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan.

The first update should be available Friday, Logan said.