TUJUNGA (CBSLA) — Fire crews worked Tuesday to free an older couple from a vehicle that fell roughly 200 feet down a hillside in Tujunga.
One of the victims, a 60-year-old woman, was freed from the vehicle and was being taken up the hillside through a two-line rope system to a waiting helicopter that would airlift her to a local trauma center in critical condition.
Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to rescue the second victim, a 60-year-old man said to be in serious-to-critical condition, who will be taken to a local hospital by ambulance after being brought back up the hillside.
It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle left the road and fell down the hillside near the 7600 block of West Memory Drive.
