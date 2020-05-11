Comments
LOS ANGELES (CSLA) — A fatal crash involving a McLaren is under investigation Monday in Valley Village.
The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday on Carpenter Avenue near Riverside Drive.
Police say the driver of the McLaren lost control and hit a pole. The passenger was killed, and the driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Information about the two people involved in the crash was not released.
The price for a McLaren, which has butterfly-wing doors, starts at about $200,000. One model of McLaren is among the 20 most expensive cars in the world.
Speed may have been a factor in the crash.