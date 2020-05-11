LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the 2020 Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. For more information, please visit https://t.co/EWeeIJHj3J pic.twitter.com/7Ptqn3XEaR — PageantOfTheMasters (@FestivalPageant) May 11, 2020

“We were hopeful and tried our best to open our doors this summer, but sadly our shows have become another victim of COVID-19,” David Perry, Festival of Arts board president, said Monday in a statement. “The decision to cancel our shows was not taken lightly. But given these unprecedented times, we believe it is the right thing to do.”

Organizers said the events were rendered infeasible due to social-distancing and other public health guidelines aimed at preventing further spread of the illness.

Artists who were set to take part in the Fine Art Show will be guaranteed a spot in next year’s show, and the Pageant of the Masters’ performance of “Made in America” will instead be held in the summer of 2021.

Organizers said they were exploring the possibility of a virtual art exhibit that could be made available later this summer.

Those who purchased tickets for the events would be contacted about their options, including donating their tickets back to the organization for a chance to win a walk-on role in the 2021 Pageant.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)