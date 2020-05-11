Comments
COLTON (CBSLA) — A 5-year-old child is recovering after being shot during an attempted break-in at a Colton home.
Police say several people tried to force their way into a home in the 800 block of E. Washington Street in Colton just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
While trying to get in, one man believed to be 18 to 20 years old fired into the home, hitting a 5-year-old child. Police did not say whether the child was a boy or girl.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspects took off before police officers arrived on the scene.
Anyone with information about the break-in or shooting can call Colton police Detective A. Jaeger at (909) 370-5028.