



It seems like the longer the coronavirus quarantine continues, the harder it gets for kids to find interesting and educational things to do.

The California Science Center in Exposition Park is temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but it continues teaching and learning with a live streaming program called “Stuck At Home Science.”

The video series encourages families to “explore, investigate and have fun” using easy to follow activities — appropriate for a variety of ages — that use common household supplies.

The series streams live weekdays at 10 a.m. PDT. But if you miss it, the video is posted on the website and you can also download an activity card to help young scientists try the experiment at home.

Visit our website to continue your child's science learning with our easy to follow activities. New and fun content released daily Mon-Fri! #StuckAtHomeScience #sciencerocks #flattenthecurve https://t.co/qNlN2p450R pic.twitter.com/wmucxUCnma — CA Science Center (@casciencecenter) March 20, 2020

Lessons are offered in both English and Spanish.

“The Science Center’s mission is to make science learning accessible for everyone and we are meeting it while we are closed to the public,” said Jeffrey Rudolph, California Science Center President and CEO. “‘Stuck at Home Science’ activities provide a fun and educational way to help parents and students continue science learning even when they can’t physically come to the Science Center.”

Participants are urged to share pictures of “Stuck At Home Science” activities on social media. You can follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use the hashtag #StuckAtHomeScience in your post.

Founded in 1951 as the “California Museum of Science and Industry,” the facility was remodeled in 1998 and renamed “California Science Center.” The Space Shuttle Endeavour is among the museum’s permanent exhibits.