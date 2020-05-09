PASADENA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were warning the public to adhere to stay at home orders after five individuals in Pasadena were confirmed to have COVID-19 after attending a large birthday celebration.

The cluster of COVID-19 cases were identified through contact tracing. According to officials, the party had been attended by a large number of extended relatives and friends, and the person infected had been coughing and was not wearing a mask.

“This is an example of how good contact tracing can identify disease clusters and tell us more about the spread of disease in our community,” said Dr. Matthew Feaster, PPHD epidemiologist. “We’re grateful to our large team of public health nurses, case investigators, and contact tracers who help track the virus and prevent the disease from spreading to other members of our community.”

“Pasadena residents who stay home keep themselves and their loved ones protected from COVID-19,” said Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, director and health officer of PPHD. “Although we are moving forward with small modifications to the Safer at Home Order, gatherings of people who do not live in the same household are still prohibited. The virus remains highly contagious. Social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing face coverings remain our best defenses against the further spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Authorities stressed that those with underlying medical conditions and those ages 65 and older should continue to remain at home.