LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday confirmed 44 new deaths related to the coronavirus, with another 1,011 new cases diagnosed.

So far, public health officials say there have been 31,197 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, of which 1,512 cases have resulted in deaths.

Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions, authorities said.

“Many people in our community are experiencing profound loss because their loved ones have passed away from COVID-19. We keep you in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “If you are out and about this weekend, please take every precaution since anyone of us, even if we are not sick, could be infected with COVID-19 and capable of infecting others. When outside your home, always stay 6 feet away from everyone and wear a cloth face covering securely over your nose and mouth if there are others near you. These actions are critically important as we begin the journey of recovery so that we don’t find ourselves with large increases in hospitalizations and deaths that would require us to re-institute restrictions.”

This weekend, the county entered phase two, which allows florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup only.

Authorities warned, however, that those with underlying health conditions remain at a much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19.

“It will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms,” public health officials said in a news release.