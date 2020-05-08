



It’s been over 30 years since Deborah Freeman and Nicolas Cage hit the big screen in the 1983 classic “Valley Girl.”

On Friday, Julie Richman and Randy are back in a new iteration of “Valley Girl” starring Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse. The film from director Rachel Lee Goldenberg also features big names like Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone, Thomas Lennon, Logan Paul, and Camila Morrone.

Rothe is excited for people to relive the glory of the 1980s and see the new spin she and the cast put on this film.

“The film is such a technicolor 80s delight,” said Rothe in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Making it was that way too. The audition process for this was long. I auditioned the first time when there was a different director. It got down to the wire and disappeared and then it resurfaced again. I connected so much with Julie’s story and got to explore again what it’s like to fall in love for the first time. It’s the perfect cocktail of everything I love.”

The star of the film loves how unapologetically emotional songs from the 1980s are. “Valley Girl” features costumes that are vintage 80s pieces and made of polyester, which made it a little extra hot for Rothe and her castmates when they filmed the movie in the summer. While falling in love for the first time is a major theme of the movie, class also plays a huge role in the relationship between a girl from the San Fernando Valley and a boy from Hollywood.

“I think that’s the really fun thing about this movie. On one level it’s this cotton candy musical delight, but then we talk about some real things,” said Rothe. “There’s the class issue of it doesn’t matter where you come from. That’s not what defines you necessarily. There’s peer pressure or people not liking the person you’re falling in love with, getting into fights with your parents, and where you’re going to go to college. You have all of those things that show they’re universal. The issues that were there in the 80s are still prevalent today.”

“Valley Girl” is available for digital download on Friday, May 8.