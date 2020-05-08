LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach were shut down early Friday after police fatally shot a man who was walking around in lanes with a knife.
A man was reported to be walking on the northbound 710 Freeway at about 12:30 a.m. Friday. When CHP officers arrived, they saw he was carrying a large knife, authorities said.
The officers tried to get him drop the knife, and used less than lethal force to subdue him, police said. When the man charged the officers “in an aggressive manner with the knife,” the officers opened fire.
The man was taken to Long Beach Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.
A Sigalert was issued for the northbound 710, just south of the 405 Freeway, at about 1:15 a.m. The transition road from the 405 Freeway to the southbound 710 Freeway were also shut down.
Northbound traffic on the 710 Freeway is being diverted at Willow Street, while southbound traffic is being taken off at Del Amp Boulevard.