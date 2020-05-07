



— A Palm Desert father has been accused of throwing his 1-year-old daughter “over a steep cliff into a ravine” off Highway 74 after a rollover crash. The child was found dead at the scene

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were initially dispatched to a report of a stabbing in a parking lot in the 44100 block of Washington Street in Indian Wells.

When deputies arrived, they found a female victim with multiple injuries as a result of a domestic violence incident. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Palm Desert resident Adam Slater, fled the scene of the attack and was later involved in a rollover accident on Highway 74, south of Vista Point.

According to police, witnesses went to aid the occupants of the overturned vehicle when the driver ran to the passenger side, stabbed a male bystander who was trying to get a 1-year-old girl out of the wreckage and grabbed the girl.

Police said multiple witnesses saw the suspect throw the child over a steep cliff into a ravine before fleeing on foot into the canyon.

When deputies arrived on the scene of the crash, they detained Slater and were directed to the location of the child — later determined to be Slater’s daughter — who had died as a result of her injuries.

Police said the bystander sought medical treatment on his own.

Slater was taken to a local hospital for injuries from the crash and will be booked on suspicion of murder following his release from the hospital, police said.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation was ongoing and asked that anyone with additional information call Investigator Munoz with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.