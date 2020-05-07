(CBSLA)- The NFL officially released its 2020 schedule tonight featuring the dates and times of each game on the 17-week slate. For the Los Angeles Chargers, they will see their traditional AFC West opponents twice a year as always, but the team also draws the AFC East and NFC South in the inter-conference and cross conference matchups.

The full schedule, released by the league begins with kick-off on Thursday, September 10th before the Chargers begin their season that Sunday September 13th against number one overall pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chargers are currently scheduled for just two primetime matchups, one on Monday, October 12th against the New Orleans Saints and the other on Thursday, December 17th against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here is the full schedule:

Week 1- 9/13 @ Cincinnati Bengals 1:05 p.m.

The Chargers are 20-14 in the all-time series against the Bengals and won the last meeting between the two clubs in December of 2018. Both teams will have different quarterbacks this time around however with Joe Burrow the likely starter for the Bengals and the Chargers going with either veteran Tyrod Taylor or rookie Justin Herbert.

Week 2- 9/20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m.

The Chargers lost both meetings to the Chiefs last year though both were within ten points. Kansas City has dominated the series in recent years winning 11 of the last 12 matchups dating back to 2014.

Week 3- 9/27 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:05 p.m.

This is the first matchup with the Panthers since 2016 and it will be Chargers fans first opportunity to see Teddy Bridgewater under center for first year head coach Matt Rhule. The Chargers are just 1-5 against the Panthers in the all-time series.

Week 4- 10/4 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10:00 a.m.

Different jersey, familiar nemesis. Tom Brady welcomes the Chargers to Tampa Bay for the franchise’s first visit to Raymond James Stadium since 2012. Rob Gronkowski joined Brady in Tampa, he’s been a thorn in the side of the Chargers in his career with 19 grabs for 240 yards and five touchdowns in four matchups.

Week 5- 10/12 (Monday) @ New Orleans Saints, 5:20 p.m.

The first primetime game of the year for the team is another NFC South matchup, this time in the Big Easy against former QB Drew Brees. Brees has enjoyed the matchups against his former team completing 67% of his passes for 916 yards and nine touchdowns while winning all three games.

Week 6- 10/18 vs. New York Jets, 1:05 p.m.

After a two week road swing, it’s back home for the Jets and Sam Darnold. The Chargers have won the last three meetings of the two franchises.

Week 7- 10/25 @ Miami Dolphins, 10:00 a.m.

Another cross country road trip and early kick-off, the teams met in Miami last year as well with the Chargers emerging victorious with a 30-10 win. Austin Ekeler had a big day in last years matchup with 120 total yards and 2 touchdowns.

Week 8- 11/1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:05 p.m.

Another repeat matchup from last season, the Jaguars made significant changes this offseason and are moving forward with Gardner Minshew as their starter. He was held to just 162 passing yards in last year’s matchup.

Week 9- 11/8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:05 p.m.

The first appearance of the newly named Las Vegas Raiders, and an opportunity to end the losing skid after having dropped both matchups last season. The two games last year were decided by two and seven points respectively.

Week 10- BYE

Week 11- 11/22 @ Denver Broncos, 1:05 p.m.

The Broncos loaded up on offense this offseason taking wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler in the first two rounds of this year’s draft before adding tight end Albert Okwuegbunam later on. Following the trend of last season, the Chargers dropped both matchups each by one score.

Week 12- 11/29 @ Buffalo Bills, 10:00 a.m.

The Bills are one of just four teams on the schedule that made the playoffs last season (Patriots, Chiefs and Saints the others). Chargers have won three straight matchups between the two teams including back-to-back wins in 2017 and ’18.

Week 13- 12/6 vs. New England Patriots, 1:25 p.m.

It’s a new era in New England with Tom Brady down in Tampa Bay. Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer are the two quarterbacks currently in competition for the job. Tough to rely on all-time series data here as the loss of Brady makes New England a bit of a different team.

Week 14- 12/13 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:25 p.m.

The Falcons added a pair of former Rams in the offseason with the signings of running back Todd Gurley and defensive end Dante Fowler. The Chargers are just 2-8 all-time against the Falcons though they did win the most recent meeting between the teams in 2016.

Week 15- 12/17 (Thursday) @ Las Vegas Raiders, 5:20 p.m.

The first look for Chargers fans at the new Allegiant Stadium home of the Raiders in Sin City and it will come on Thursday night football.

Week 16- 12/26 or 27th vs. Denver Broncos TBD

The weekend following Christmas will see either a Saturday or Sunday night matchup that will be determined at a later date.

Week 17- 1/3 @ Kansas City Chiefs, 10:00 a.m.

The year wraps up with another battle against the reigning Super Bowl champs. With the league’s 23rd most difficult schedule according to 2019 winning percentage, the Chargers could be fighting for a playoff spot.