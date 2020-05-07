LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday released the names of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect following a traffic stop in South Los Angeles.
According to LAPD, Newton Division officers Luke Coyle and Kevin Ruiz were in the 2200 block of Wall Street at about 9:40 p.m. April 30 when they saw a car back up and crash into a parked vehicle before leaving the scene.
Police said the officers followed the suspect vehicle westbound into an alley north of 23rd Street where three suspects got out and started to run.
At least one of the officers shot at a suspect who allegedly “produced a handgun.”
That suspect, Daniel Hernandez Bravo, 28, died at the scene where police said a handgun was recovered.
Another suspect, Jose Hernandez, was bitten by a canine and treated at the scene. The third suspect, Anthony Villegas, was taken into custody without injury.
No officers were injured during the incident.
LAPD’s Force Investigation Division investigated at the scene, interviewed witnesses and collected evidence. The investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, Board of Police Commissioners and Office of the Inspector General as well as the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
