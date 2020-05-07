Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A state-wide map of more than 1,800 food banks, pantries and emergency food distribution centers was released Thursday by Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin.
Unemployment is nearly at 20%, and food banks are serving up to 10 times more Californians during the COVID-19 pandemic, the controller’s office said in a statement.
“There is an alarmingly high level of food insecurity in every corner of the state right now,” Galperin said in a statement. “Job losses, reduced work hours and school closures have made it hard for Californians to both pay their bills and get enough food to feed their families.”
The interactive map gives the names, addresses and phone numbers of more than 1,800 locations where residents can pick up free food. The controller’s site also includes a separate map of nearly 500 grocery stores in LA County with special operating hours for seniors and high-risk shoppers.