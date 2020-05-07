SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 4-alarm fire tore through a vacant church in Santa Ana early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Santa Ana Boulevard, near Main Street. Crews who arrived at the scene first found flames going through the roof of the church and immediately upgraded the incident to a third-alarm structure fire.
***UPDATE*** Early footage of the fire in Santa Ana this morning. Investigators are conducting cause and origin investigation. pic.twitter.com/4VjG0sHLi9
— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) May 7, 2020
The fire was ultimately upgraded to a four-alarm emergency. Video posted by the OC Fire Authority showed flames shooting high into the sky, and burning embers falling from the roof of the church.
The fire was declared just after 4:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters say they’ve had reports of homeless people living there in the past.
No injuries were reported.