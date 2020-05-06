LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – USC researchers are studying whether the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib could be used to treat coronavirus patients.
USC’s Keck School of Medicine announced Wednesday that it is looking at whether baricitinib can halt the progress of the virus in an infected patient.
The body contains small proteins called cytokines which help the immune system battle infection. However, according to researchers, COVID-19 can trigger what’s known as a “cytokine storm,” in which large amounts of cytokine are released in the body, causing tissue damage and organ failure.
Baricitinib has been shown to help lower cytokine levels.
“Our premise is that by using baricitinib to reduce the inflammation, we may be able to slow down the progress of the disease, stop the need for a ventilator and save lives,” Dr. Michael Dube, interim chief of the division of infectious diseases at Keck School of Medicine, said in a statement.
RELATED: USC Sued After Refusing To Issue Refunds Of Campus Fees
Baricitinib is FDA-approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It’s one of several anti-inflammatory drugs being tested to treat COVID-19, USC said in its news release.
The FDA last week gave emergency approval for the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus.
144 patients with coronavirus symptoms will be enrolled in the double-blind study in which half the participants will receive baricitinib and the other half will receive a placebo.
The study is being funded by pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company.