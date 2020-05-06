PASADENA (CBSLA) — An employee at a Whole Foods Market in Pasadena has tested positive for COVID-19, the supermarket chain confirmed Wednesday.
The Whole Foods store where the positive employee works is located at 3751 E. Foothill Blvd, according to a Whole Foods spokesperson.
“We have installed plexiglass barriers at checkout and are requiring temperature checks and face masks for anyone working in our stores and facilities,” the spokesperson said.
“We have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and disinfection protocols…on top of our standard stringent protocols. We are closing stores up to two hours early to give our team members more time to restock shelves, sanitize our stores, and rest in preparation for the next day.”
It was not immediately known when the employee tested positive or if they were symptomatic while working.
Anyone working in close contact with employee has been asked to quarantine at home.
The company said they are offering an additional two weeks of paid sick time for those quarantined or diagnosed with the virus.
