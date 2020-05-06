



Chef Bruno Serato has always been busy feeding the less fortunate children at Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Southern California, but the last month and a half have been record-breaking.

Each year, Serato prepares a million pasta dinners from his kitchen at the Anaheim White House.

During these tough times, as the need for meals continues to grow, Serato has served more than 545,000 meals in the last 7 weeks.

“How can you stop to feed people who are hungry? How can you let the child go to bed hungry? I cannot do that. I can’t stop what I do,” he said.

The meals are available for pickup and delivery to 30 different cities in Orange and Los Angeles counties.

A lot of times, the meals are the only hot food the children will get to eat that day. Serato always includes enough for an entire family.

“We get donations from people online, they go to my website catarinasclub.org, and I get so many people asking “how can we help?'”

Caterina’s Club, the name of Serato’s charity, is named after his late mother who encouraged him to always help those who need it.