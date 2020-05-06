Comments
RIDGECREST, Calif. (CBSLA) – Military officials say one person is dead Wednesday after an early morning attempt to drive onto Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake without authorization.
The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when the driver tried to gain access to the base in an unidentified vehicle, forcing the closure of the base’s main entry, according to U.S. Navy spokesperson Margo Allen.
A final denial barrier was deployed, which was the vehicle struck at a “high rate of speed,” Allen said.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found the driver of the vehicle was killed. No other injuries were reported.
The incident did not impact operations or readiness at NAWS China Lake, according to Allen.
The investigation is ongoing.