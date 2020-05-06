Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wednesday is National Nurses Day, and healthcare workers are being treated to free gas, food and other goodies.
Nurses, doctors, and hospital workers have been the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, and Honda is revving up the gratitude by paying for their fill-ups across Southern California.
Helpful Honda guys will pop up at gas stations near hospitals across the region to pump free gas for frontline healthcare workers as they drive to and from their shifts. They won’t leave empty-handed either — they’ll drive away with care bags that include complimentary grocery gift cards, hand sanitizer, water, healthy snacks, toiletries and more.
Healthcare workers with valid medical ID can get their free gas at various locations through next Tuesday at the following locations and times:
- May 6 from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Chevron, 847 W. Highland Ave., near Dignity Health in San Bernardino; and at Mobil, 1324 S. Central Ave., near Dignity Health Glendale.
- May 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at 76, 2790 Cherry Ave. in Signal Hill, near Long Beach Memorial, where care bags will also be handed out at 11 a.m.
- May 8 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 76, 10389 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles, near Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
- May 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Berri Brother’s Gas, 17971 Brookhurst St. in Fountain Valley, near Orange Coast Medical Center, where care bags will also be handed out at 11 a.m.
- May 12 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 76, 2601 Wilshire Blvd., near UCLA Medical Center Santa Monica.