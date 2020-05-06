



– Beginning Wednesday, 500 free meals a day will be served to needy families in Compton hurt by the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a donation from rap legend Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine.

The meal service, which will run through June 16, will distributed Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Everytable restaurant, located at 253 E. Compton Blvd.

Meals will be served on a first come, first serve basis. With each person eligible for up to two free meals a day. People should bring either a valid ID or a recent utility bill.

The meals from Everyday’s menu will include Trap Curry Chicken, Turkey Taco Bowl and Chicken Tinga Bowl.

The service was funded by Dre and Iovine through the Compton United Relief Fund, a fund approved by the Compton City Council which accepts donations from private, nonprofit and government sources.

“Increasing access to healthy food is one of the most significant challenges, especially in times of crisis as we are currently experiencing,” said Compton Major Aja Brown in a statement. “The City is extremely grateful for our partners at Everytable who will help us distribute free, nutritious meals to the people and families in our community that need it the most.”

Listen up Compton fam! Tomorrow marks the start of our 30 day drive-thru meal giveaway, in partnership with @comptoncityhall and Mayor @ajalbrown. Shout out to music legends @drdre and @jimmyiovinemusic for their generous donation that made this effort possible. 💪 See you there pic.twitter.com/1SVl3iibrs — foreverytable (@foreverytable) May 6, 2020

Dre and Iovine co-founded audio giant Beats Electronics, which they sold to Apple for $3 billion in 2014.