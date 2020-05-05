



— Heathcare workers in North Carolina showered a ten-month-old boy with confetti and cheers after he recently completed chemotherapy treatment.

Little Aaron had been receiving treatment since he was diagnosed with acute megakaryoblastic leukemia at four-months-old.

Staff at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, threw a confetti party as he made his way down the hospital corridor in a baby walker.

Video of the touching moment was posted on Instagram by Aaron’s mother, Gabby Rodriguez, on April 18.

“Aaron’s confetti party,” the post read. “Definitely one of the best days of my life.”

Rodriguez says Aaron’s 4-year-old brother, Alan, is happy that his brother can finally be home with the family, WTTG reported.

“He would go visit him at the hospital but after the coronavirus, it was a lot more restrictive,” she said. “But now, he can be more playful at home.”

Aaron will be celebrating his first birthday on May 30.