Heavy Pallet Fire Threatens Residential Homes In South Los Angeles Los Angeles County Fire Department is responded to the pallet yard at the 700 block of 57th St., where a heavy fire has broken out. Residents are being evacuated.

'My Immune System Just Ate Me Alive': Man Contracts COVID-19 During Italian Ski Trip, Spends 64 Days In Hospital Before RecoveringGarfield said he still has a long way to go in his recovery, learning how to breathe and walk again, but he said he was confident he would ultimately recover completely.