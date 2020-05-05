Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters are battling a structure fire that is threatening residential homes in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters are battling a structure fire that is threatening residential homes in South Los Angeles.
Los Angeles County Fire Department and L.A. City Fire are both responding to the pallet yard at the 1700 block of 57th St., where a heavy fire has broken out. Residents are being evacuated.
The fully involved fire was heavily burning by the time the fire department arrived.
Several blocks of homes surrounding the fire are without power.