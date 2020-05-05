Comments
HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – The city of Hawthorne is set to open its first coronavirus testing center Wednesday.
The new walk-in testing center will open at the Ainsworth Sports Center, Hawthorne City Councilmember Haidar Awad announced Tuesday.
The site will offer free testing to residents of Hawthorne, Lawndale, Lennox, El Segundo and West Athens.
Residents must first make an appointment to get tested. To sign up, click here.
It’s one of 80 walk-in testing sites that were established as part of a state of California contract with OptumServe, a health services company.
There are 38 other testing sites across L.A. County, all but two of which are drive-thru only.
Last week, the county expanded free testing to all Angelenos, regardless of whether or not they are displaying symptoms. However, testing is prioritized to those displaying symptoms.