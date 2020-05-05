GLENDALE (CBSLA) – A 56-year-old Glendale parolee was due in court Tuesday after he was released and then re-arrested under the city’s emergency “zero” dollar bail schedule, police said.
David Frakes was initially released early May 1 due to the city’s emergency protocol designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in jails, according to Glendale police spokeswoman Kaila Olander.
Hours later, police responded to the 100 block of North Arts Avenue regarding a commercial burglary, where officers saw a window to a closed business had been smashed and an interior door handle that had been destroyed, she said.
“Officers made entry to check for any possible suspects and noticed a portion of the business had been flooded by a toilet that been vandalized,” she said.
A search of the business uncovered Frakes – who was already on parole for assault with a deadly weapon – rolled up in some carpeting in an elevator, according to Olander.
Frakes was subsequently arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and felony vandalism.
After that booking, Frakes was once again set to be released due to the emergency zero-bail rules, but police were able to obtain a bail deviation set at $20,000, Olander said.