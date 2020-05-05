LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Unfortunately, the Class of 2020 will not have an in-person graduation ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic — but they will have the ultimate commencement speaker: former President Barack Obama.
The 44th president will deliver a commencement message for the nation’s three million high school seniors during a televised special next week that will include messages from Lakers superstar LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams and more.
Obama will congratulate the graduates on their accomplishments and reflect on how the pandemic has forced them to adjust to new ways of learning and connecting.
“Graduate Together: America Honors The High School Class Of 2020” airs on May 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS2.
That won’t be Obama’s last message to the Class of 2020. Three weeks later, YouTube will stream a virtual graduation ceremony called “Dear Class of 2020.” Obama and his wife, Michelle, will each deliver commencement speeches, along with Lady Gaga, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and pop superstars BTS. That special will stream on YouTube on June 6.