LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Though it may sound like an impossible mission, actor Tom Cruise has reportedly teamed with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Nasa to shoot a film in outer space.
According to Deadline, the project, separate from the Mission: Impossible franchise, is in the early stages and has yet to be backed by a specific studio.
From breaking his ankle while leaping from one rooftop to the other, to dangling from a helicopter, to scaling the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, Cruise has a long career of taking stunts to the next level.
If successful, Cruise will surely make a mark in the Hollywood record books.