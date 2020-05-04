Comments
OXNARD (CBSLA) – An 18-year-old man was shot and wounded on an Oxnard street Sunday night.
The shooting was reported at 7:18 p.m. in an alley in the 2100 block of Mariposa Street. Oxnard police arrived to find everyone had scattered.
However, they later learned that man had been checked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He was in stable condition.
There was no word on whether detectives had identified any suspects or a motive in the shooting. It’s unclear if it may have been gang-related.
Anyone with information should call detectives at 805-486-6297.