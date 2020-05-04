(CBS Local)– “Vida” has been a really important show for Mishel Prada.

The actor stars as Emma in the series about two Mexican-American siblings living in East Los Angeles and dealing with issues such as identity, grief, and trauma. The series recently began its third and final season on Starz and Prada is thankful she had the opportunity to tell this powerful story.

“Right now, nothing is going as planned, which I feel like is a lot of the theme of Vida,” said Prada in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Someone like Emma who has these very specific plans and then you have to accept what is. It’s interesting because we are exactly in those times right now. I think both of the sisters come into their own agency and power. I think there is something really beautiful about watching the courage it takes to face your demons. I think it’s easy for Emma in season one to set up a life for herself that’s an island. When you’re on an island, no one can hurt you, but you also end up in a situation where you don’t have strong interpersonal connections and you can’t really grow.”

Prada says she loves playing a character in Emma who is a strong Latina businesswoman. While “Vida” is a show that wrestles with many important issues, it also peels back the layers of the portrayal of East LA.

“A lot of times, especially in a Latinx community, you get your narrative painted onto you by people who don’t even understand it slightly,” said Prada. “It’s kind of an outsider’s view on what they think you are. We’re getting an opportunity to tell our story and what that does is gives us this ability to poke fun at each other and giving these very universal themes of looking for love and finding love. All these things that are very human themes, but also these very specific ways of looking at these neighborhoods that are so LA. We rarely see them portrayed where they’re not a ghetto safari.”