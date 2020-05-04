



— Firefighters were honored across Southern California on Monday as part of worldwide celebrations for International Firefighters’ Day.

More than 600 meals were delivered to firefighters and EMTs at more than 50 fire stations in L.A. County.

Another 500 meals were taken to fire stations in Orange County.

The lunches were provided as part of a national initiative by Frontline Foods, which works to support both first responders and local restaurants that have been impacted by statewide Safer-At-Home guidelines.

First responders in San Francisco, New York City and other locations across the country also had similar celebrations.

International Firefighters’ Day is celebrated every year on May 4.

A proposal was first sent out in 1999 to establish the observance after the tragic death of five firefighters in Australia, according to the IFFD website.

Around the country, firefighters are among the first responders still going in to work each day during this coronavirus pandemic.

As of Monday, May 4, a total of 24 employees in the Los Angeles Fire Department have tested positive for coronavirus.