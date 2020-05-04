LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – The city of Laguna Beach has received approval from California Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen its beaches on a staggered basis, officials announced Monday.
Under phase one of the deal, Laguna Beach city beaches will reopen weekdays starting Tuesday from 6 – 10 a.m. for active recreation only.
City beaches will remain closed on weekends.
Calling it an “adaptive management plan” that will see each phase enacted on a trial basis, city officials say the plan will move to the next phase “only if it believes the activities can be managed to comply with current directives regarding physical distancing and large gatherings.”
Among the list of non-permitted activities are “sitting or lying on beach”, picnics, gatherings, and “setting up chairs and staying in place”.
Beaches in South Laguna are controlled by the County of Orange and will remain closed until officials submis a plan to the state and receive approval from the Governor’s office to reopen county beaches.
“We appreciate the Governor’s willingness to work with us to provide a responsible, gradual approach to reopening all beaches in Laguna Beach for active recreation,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “This will allow people the opportunity to walk, jog, swim and surf and get some fresh air and exercise on a limited basis, but not congregate or gather in large groups.”
