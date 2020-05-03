LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials announced 21 new deaths on Sunday in Los Angeles County related to COVID-19 and say another 781 new cases have been identified.

Of those who had passed away, 15 were over the age of 65, and 11 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Across LA County, there have been 25,662 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 1,229 deaths. A vast majority of the individuals who have died have had underlying health conditions.

“The people lost to COVID-19 are mourned by all of us in LA County, and to their loved ones, we wish you peace and healing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

“We have all worked together in ways that have saved lives and slowed the spread of COVID-19. As we continue to plan for and move into recovery, we will need to continue using the best tools at our disposal, which includes isolating at home if sick, quarantining for 14 days if you’re a close contact to a person positive for COVID-19, always physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings when in contact with others, and washing hands frequently,” Ferrer added.