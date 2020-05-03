SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Orange County leaders are now floating the idea of a potential compromise after Gov. Gavin Newsom made the move to close the county’s beaches after images were shared of people packed in the sand.
Some are accusing Newsom of retaliation and overaction for his decision, but the county supervisor is opting for a different strategy.
“I would be looking toward something like an active recreation plan, which has the balance of people coming down to recreate… but keep moving,” said Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.
That proposal is similar to how Ventura County is welcoming beachgoers. There, joggers, surfers and dog walkers are able to come to the beaches — with some restrictions, including no gathering, beach accessories or sunbathing allowed.
The beach closures in Orange County, which has since led to an empty site on the county’s beaches, have caused protests in several cities and some leaders have tried to fight the order in court.
Bartlett is hoping that kind of action won’t be necessary if her plan to compromise goes through.
Dana Point, Laguna Beach and San Clemente are some of the cities in Barlett’s district.
She plans to present her proposal to the state after the Orange County Board of Supervisors meets on Tuesday.