LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A total of 90 employees of the Los Angeles Police Department have tested positive for coronavirus as of Saturday, according to officials.
Thirty-eight LAPD employees have recovered and returned to full duty.
No LAPD employees are currently hospitalized and all others are self-isolating at home as they recover.
As for the Los Angeles Fire Department, a total of 24 employees have tested positive. Seventeen have recovered and are back to work. None are hospitalized and the remaining seven are recovering at home.