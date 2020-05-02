COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A total of 90 employees of the Los Angeles Police Department have tested positive for coronavirus as of Saturday, according to officials.

Thirty-eight LAPD employees have recovered and returned to full duty.

No LAPD employees are currently hospitalized and all others are self-isolating at home as they recover.

As for the Los Angeles Fire Department, a total of 24 employees have tested positive. Seventeen have recovered and are back to work. None are hospitalized and the remaining seven are recovering at home.

