LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A familiar face in Hollywood is keeping people laughing throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Actor Leslie Jordan has been sharing videos to Instagram singing, providing life hacks, and talking about what he’s been up to during his time in isolation.
In one video, Jordan discussed selling t-shirts with his catchphrases on them and donating proceeds to coronavirus relief efforts.
According to Jordan, other people have begun to sell shirts with his phrases, making money for themselves.