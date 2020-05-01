CARSON (CBSLA) — Cars rolled into Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson Friday for free meals.
The LA Galaxy and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank teamed up with iconic food truck Kogi BBQ to distribute free food.
Kogi BBQ founder Roy Choi said he has been taking his food truck all over L.A. to give back to his community.
“People are either in tears, or they’re so thankful,” Choi said. “Sometimes they’re speechless and sometimes they just don’t know what to say. It’s just one of those things you don’t need words for.”
“We are very thankful of the community we get to work and play in so it’s just our small way to give back today,” LA Galaxy President Chris Klein.
The food bank also gave out 1,000 boxes of food and people received a Galaxy Modelo bandana.