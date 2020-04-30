LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday that 70 employees and 107 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to numbers released Thursday, 222 employees are quarantined, and 859 have returned to work.
Meanwhile, 3,201 inmates have been quarantined and 178 have been isolated.
Of the inmates, 115 have tested positive since the pandemic began. As of Thursday, 68 inmates remained positive and 45 were said to have recovered.
According to the sheriff’s department, “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” have been in isolation while individuals in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.
Inmates currently in isolation have either tested positive or are awaiting results.
More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.
Just an observation: I watch personnel walking to and from the Bauchet Street facility. I see multiple instances of failure to social distance and even worse, lack of face covering while NOT social distancing. 1. We can’t convince the public to comply, if we don’t. 2. Guess who is walking the virus into the facility?