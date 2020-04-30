



— Residents who have been pining for a four-legged friend during the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order can make an appointment this weekend at the Irvine Animal Care Center.

In-person adoptions will resume by appointment only at the Irvine Animal Care Center. The facility has been open to staff caring for animals, but has been closed to the public for all drop-in services at the end of March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The process will not be as easy as making an appointment and dropping in to pick a new pet. The center says they will conduct pet matching interviews while making appointments and have the potential adopter complete the paper work online and in advance of the appointment. When visiting the center, the potential adopter will also be asked to wear a cloth mask.

“Our staff will work closely with residents and visitors to ensure a great fit for both the person and the pet,” Vice mayor Mike Carroll said in a statement.

Potential adopters can start making their requests at noon Thursday for the first Saturday appointments. Center hours are from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The center is closed on Tuesday. Visit irvineanimals.org/adopt to see the pets available for adoption, and call (949) 724-7740 to start the appointment process.