LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti will be on the committee to help choose presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.
The busy Los Angeles mayor, who yesterday announced Los Angeles would be the first major city in the nation to test all its residents for coronavirus even if they don’t have symptoms, will be one of four people selected to co-chair Biden’s vice presidential selection committee.
The committee will now compile a list of candidates. Some of those publicly floated have included former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
Garcetti had already held a role as the national co-chair of Biden’s campaign for president.
Biden has committed to selecting a woman as his running mate.